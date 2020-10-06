SAUKVILLE — Representative Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, was one of a handful of Republicans and Democrats to receive the 2020 “Building Wisconsin Award,” presented by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin for addressing the construction skills gap during the 2019-2020 legislative session.
ABC of Wisconsin President John Mielke noted that less than a quarter of Wisconsin legislators are recognized for their efforts with the “Building Wisconsin Award.”
“ABC of Wisconsin is proud to recognize Representative Rob Brooks as an integral leader on behalf of Wisconsin’s construction employers and employees,” Mielke said. “Representative Brooks’ efforts have gone a long way toward allowing more Wisconsinites to obtain and retain family-sustaining construction jobs that cannot be outsourced overseas.”
Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 69 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. The Wisconsin Chapter, based out of Madison, is the largest in the country, with 890 member companies.
The award was presented at JRT Top Notch Roofing in early August.
“It is an honor to be recognized for supporting the hard-working men and women who are literally building Wisconsin,” said Brooks. “I am proud of the work ABC of Wisconsin is doing to grow the construction industry and look forward to working with them in the future.”