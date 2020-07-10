Resident physicians join ProHealth Medical Group

WAUKESHA — Seven new family medicine resident physicians have joined ProHealth Medical Groups. The physicians are at the ProHealth Medical Group clinic at 210 NW Barstow St. in downtown Waukesha. They see patients in the clinic and through virtual visits, as well as patients who are hospitalized at Pro-Health Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
The new physicians are Alexis Goss, MD; Erin Glembocki, MD; Emily Hanka, DO; Hannah Ingvalson, DO; Daniel Lunetta, MD; Adam Naker, DO; and Samantha Pawela, DO. All are part of the Waukesha Family Medicine Residency at ProHealth Care.
Each physician treats children and adults, providing a wide range of services, including prenatal care, preventive care, treatment of routine ailments, and care for emerging and chronic conditions.
“It is a very unique time in medicine to start residency,” said Michael Mazzone, MD, residency program director. “Everyone in medicine is learning about COVID-19, and new physicians are learning alongside them. It also provides an opportunity to see how care is provided and coordinated during a pandemic.”
Eight or more years of university education and hands-on classes prepare resident physicians to provide direct patient care. They also coordinate care with medical specialists when needed.
Along with serving as primary care providers, residents are immersed in advanced clinical training in family medicine and obstetrics, as well as clinical rotations in their medical specialties. Their training at the clinics and Waukesha Memorial is overseen by ProHealth’s faculty physicians.
The residents also provide volunteer medical care at St. Joseph’s Medical Clinic, a nonprofit organization in Waukesha.