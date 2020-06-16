MILWAUKEE — REV Group, Inc., a leading manufacturer of specialty vehicles, announced Monday that Dean Nolden is stepping down as CFO. Replacing Nolden, the company appointed Mark A. Skonieczny as chief financial officer effective this past Saturday.
Skonieczny was most recently vice president and corporate controller of Adient PLC. Prior to that, he spent 17 years at Johnson Controls in a variety of financial roles including vice president of Corporate Development, vice president of Finance, Global Aftermarket — Power Solutions, vice president of Finance, Middle East, Latin America and NA Systems — Building Efficiency, and assistant corporate controller.
“I am pleased to welcome Mark to our leadership team,” said Rod Rushing, president and CEO of REV Group, Inc. “Mark brings a broad set of experiences in leading financial teams within industrial manufacturing companies including driving operational change and leading transformational portfolio initiatives.”