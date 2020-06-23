Sandstrom joins Oak Hill Business Partners

MILWAUKEE — Business Partners announced the hiring of veteran family business professional James (Jim) Sandstrom. Sandstrom, who is the former president, CEO, and board chair of HM Graphics, Inc., Milwaukee.
According to the announcement, Sandstrom adds a proven track record of helping clients improve their profitability. His professional background includes 40 years of experience leading HM Graphics through growth to sale.
“We are delighted to have Jim join our team,” said Oak Hill President and Founder Erik Owen, CPA, CEPA. “Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and decades of experience in family business, leadership, and the printing/ manufacturing industry. He’ll be a great asset on our team and for our clients to draw on his wisdom and experience as well as his manufacturing and operational expertise.”
Milwaukee-based Oak Hill Business Partners is a boutique management consulting firm serving lower-middle market closelyheld companies.
“I’m excited to be joining Oak Hill Business Partners. There is a lot of uncertainty and instability right now due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and I’m uniquely skilled at leading organizations through tumultuous times,” Sandstrom said. “This is the precise time for me to help your company with business growth, turnaround management, organizational/ talent development and business restructuring.”