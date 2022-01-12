Schloemer Law Firm announces Sacks is newest partner

WEST BEND – Schloemer Law Firm, S.C., announced that Attorney Amanda N. Sacks has been named a partner effective Jan. 1.
Sacks practices in corporate and business law, estate planning and real estate. A large part of her practice focuses on acting as outside general counsel to local businesses, including those in the manufacturing, agricultural and service industries. She also frequently represents individuals and businesses in the areas of business sales, mergers and acquisitions, and business succession planning.
Sacks is a past president of the Rotary Club of West Bend and currently serves on the board of directors for the Rotary Club, the Albrecht Free Clinic, Friends of Lac Lawrann Conservancy, the Washington County Campus Foundation and the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial.
Sacks has been recognized as an Up and Coming Lawyer by the Wisconsin Law Journal and a Rising Star by SuperLawyers.
Prior to joining Schloemer in 2016, Sacks previously worked for a Delaware corporate law firm, several federal judges, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, the U.S. EPA and the Camden City Attorney’s Office.
Sacks graduated as valedictorian from Rutgers University School of Law, after graduating from Lawrence University with a B.A. in biology and psychology.