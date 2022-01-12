WEST BEND — Schloemer Law Firm announced that Attorneys Amanda N. Sacks, Laura E. O’Gorman and Isaiah M. Richie have been selected to the Super-Lawyers 2021 Wisconsin Rising Stars list, an honor reserved for those lawyers who exhibit excellence in practice.
Only 2.5% of attorneys in Wisconsin receive this distinction.
These attorneys were recognized in the following areas: Sacks — Business & Corporate Law; O’Gorman — Civil Litigation; and Richie — Estate Planning & Probate.
Schloemer Law Firm stated they are proud of its team of attorneys and paraprofessionals who continue to honor the organization’s core values and commitment to providing clients with the best legal services.
Schloemer Law Firm, S.C. was founded in 1933 by Atty. C. J. Schloemer and has provided continuous legal counsel to businesses and individuals in Washington County and southeastern Wisconsin. The firm is a full-service law firm with emphasis in business, taxation, estate planning and administration, litigation, and real estate.