Schmitz named VP at Waukesha State Bank

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank has named John Schmitz as vice president — commercial banking officer. “We are pleased to welcome John to our commercial banking team,” said Tony Laszewski, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president — commercial banking manager. “To have a community banking professional of this caliber join our company is indicative of our commitment toward supporting the needs and goals of the local business market.”
Schmitz holds a Bachelors of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and has over 30 years of financial experience specializing in commercial and industrial lending, commercial real estate lending and business development. In his new role as vice president — commercial banking officer, Schmitz will be responsible for prospecting, developing and managing commercial loan portfolios.
Schmitz is active in the community, serving as a commissioner on the Waukesha Plan Commission, as board president for the Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry, and as an ambassador for the Waukesha County Business Alliance. He is also a member and past president of the Kiwanis Early Risers of Waukesha and serves on the membership committee of the Tool, Die & Machining Association of Wisconsin in addition to being a board member and treasurer for the Tool, Die & Machining Association of Wisconsin’s Forward Foundation. He and his family reside in Waukesha.