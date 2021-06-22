Schowalter named to WBA leaders in banking excellence

MADISON — Steven R. Schowalter is being honored by the Wisconsin Bankers Association for his excellence in banking, community service and civic involvement. A celebration for the inaugural class of honorees was held on June 4 at the WBA headquarters in Madison, where a newly-built Leaders in Banking Excellence Wall installation displays a tribute to the selected current and former bankers. The event had been postponed from the fall of 2020 due to the pandemic.
“Steve has helped shape Wisconsin’s banking industry into what it is today,” said Rose Oswald Poels, WBA president and CEO. “He exemplifies the values of our association: highest ethics, professionalism, and enthusiastic service to our industry and to our state. It is my privilege to host an honor wall of this type at our WBA headquarters in Madison.”
Schowalter is a 52-year banking industry veteran and a fourth-generation family owner of Port Washington State Bank. He served in successive positions of increasing responsibility, becoming president in 1991 and now serves as executive chair and CEO. He is a 45-year member and past president of the Port Washington-Saukville Rotary Club, 28-year board member and past president of the United Way of Northern Ozaukee, and a 6-year board member of Portal Industries, Inc.
In 1997, he received the Key Leader award from the Wisconsin Cluster YMCA for his capital campaign efforts on behalf of the Feith Family YMCA. He dedicated 11 years of service on the board of directors for the WBA’s FIPCO, WBA Insurance Trust and the main WBA Board and he was recognized as the WBA’s 2015 Community Banker of the Year. Schowalter represented Wisconsin banks as a member of the American Bankers Association Community Bankers Council from 2017 to 2021.
Port Washington State Bank is an independent community bank with eight Ozaukee County locations, having been founded in Port Washington in 1899. It is a member of and insured by the FDIC and now counts over $1 billion in assets under its control and management.