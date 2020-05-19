Sellnow receives Certified Exit Planning Advisor certification

MILWAUKEE — Jason Sellnow, partner at Oak Hill Business Partners, has achieved the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) designation. The CEPA is the globally recognized, advanced-level professional certification for accountants and financial professionals in business. The CEPA program is the most widely accepted and endorsed professional exit planning program in the world.
The CEPA program is specially designed for business advisors who work closely with owners of privately held companies. Certified Exit Planning advisors help to identify, protect, build, harvest and manage wealth to assist business owners and their families through an ownership transition.
“I am excited to have completed this training and certification. CEPAs are changing the outcomes for their clients, and I’m proud to be part of the Exit Planning Institute team,” Sellnow said. Oak Hill Business Partners is a boutique management consulting firm serving lower-middle market closely-held companies. Based in Milwaukee, its partners focus on helping growing companies become scalable by applying functional excellence in finance and administration, sales, marketing, and operations.