Senior ‘Auto Hawks’ win 2021 ADAMM Technicians of Tomorrow Competition

GRAFTON — Kevin Arneson and Thomas Fredrickson won the 28th annual ADAMM Technicians of Tomorrow contest which was held at the Greater Milwaukee International Auto Show last week.
They beat-out five other area finalist teams from Muskego, Oconomowoc, Waukesha, West Allis and Lake Geneva in an intense, high technology-based, car competition that centered around a 2021 Ford Escape and 6 ASE-based work stations.
Arneson and Fredrickson each earned a WATDA scholarship and snap-on tool package valued at over $7,000.
The Grafton team and their coach, Nic Fullington, had the help of Boucher Ford in Thiensville where GHS Auto Shop past competitors Brian Fromm and Justin Bublitz are employed as master technicians.
Mark Wissing, of Schmit Bros. Ford in Saukville, another GHS Auto Tech Program grad, was also involved with the GHS team preparation.
Over 100 students from southeastern Wisconsin high schools took ASE Student Certification tests in December to qualify for the finals.
Grafton has an unmatched history of success in the ADAMM Technicians of Tomorrow Competition. Since 1994, this will be the 20th team in 27 years that GHS has produced as ADAMM Technicians of Tomorrow winners. Many of these students now work in the automotive industry as car and truck technicians, automotive educators, and as design engineers.
Both Arneson and Fredrickson are students in Fullington’s two-hour-a-day Advanced Auto Tech class offered for seniors at GHS. Arneson works as an apprentice tech at Cedar Creek Motor Sports in Cedarburg. Fredrickson works as an apprentice tech at David Hobbs Honda in Glendale.
The GHS Team practiced every weekend outside of class. Boucher Ford in Thiensville was the sponsoring dealership providing tremendous support and tutelage as well as access to a 2021 Ford Escape.
During the competition, the GHS team split their time in such a way to achieve 2.5 hours of work in a one-hour competition — both young techs going their own direction on the car and respecting each other’s tech skills.
In addition to the car repair, which was 75 minutes of the competition morning, they began the day with an intense written test.
After the car repair, they were faced with six more work stations on electronic diagnosis, air conditioning, tire and wheel service, under car inspection and diagnosis, wiring repair, and each competitor also had an individual job interview by human resource directors of local dealerships.