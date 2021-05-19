WEST BEND — With Cedar Community’s recent promotion of Nicole Pretre to chief executive officer, the development and marketing and sales team has also shared that Sarah Malchow will become vice president of development.
“In her tenure at Cedar Community, Sarah has elevated not only the philanthropy program, she has developed key external relationships within the greater community on behalf of Cedar Community,” reads a release from Cedar Community.
She will continue to lead fundraising efforts, as well as support and manage the corporate marketing and sales teams at Cedar Community.
Malchow will also serve on the administrative council, and manage all internal and external communications.
Carrie Sturn will become marketing director for Cedar Community.
“Carrie will add the additional responsibilities of managing our key marketing strategy, along with the public relations, social media, events, and advertising that are so critical to our success,” reads the release.
Cyndi Frohmader will become creative director for Cedar Community. Frohmader will add the responsibilities of managing the Cedar Community website and digital marketing, in addition to her strategic brand management and graphic design role.