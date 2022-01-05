WEST BEND — Shorewest Realtors announced top sales associates for December in the Shorewest, Realtors West Bend/Hartford Office, 2419 West Washington Street.
The top sales associates are: Sandy Sanders, Sales Associate of the Month; Jennifer Rohloff and Ashley Smith, Listing Accomplishment Leaders; and Team Weske, Team Leader in Volume and Listing Accomplishments.
The West Bend/Hartford Office specializes in the Washington, Dodge, Ozaukee and Fond du Lac county areas and can be reached at 262-338-0601.