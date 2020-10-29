Stahl joins Prairie Trust as fiduciary tax administrator

OCONOMOWOC — Prairie Trust, a division of Waukesha State Bank, announced the hire of Jo Stahl as fiduciary tax administrator.
“We are excited to welcome Jo to the Prairie Trust team,” said Victor J. Schultz, president of Prairie Trust. “Her extensive experience with all aspects of tax planning, including specialization in fiduciary taxation for estates and trusts, makes her an incredible asset to our clients.”
Stahl comes to Prairie Trust with over 25 years of tax and accounting experience, most recently serving as tax and accounting manager for Elite Sports Clubs. Prior to that, Stahl was a senior tax manager at Sikich LLP in the Brookfield office. She specializes in fiduciary, individual, corporate and partnership tax planning, consulting and compliance. In her new role with Prairie, Stahl will be responsible for managing the fiduciary tax return preparation and filing process to ensure prompt and accurate delivery of all tax-related obligations required of Prairie Trust. She will be responsible for all facets of the division’s tax compliance program, including fiduciary, estate, gift and personal income tax.
Stahl and her family reside in Hartland, and she is active in the community volunteering at Swallow School in Hartland.