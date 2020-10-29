WAUKESHA — Thrive Architects, based in Waukesha, welcomed Angie Streckenbach to its team.
Streckenbach joins Thrive Architects with more than 17 years of experience in architecture and interior design for medical, office, retail, and hospitality projects.
As a licensed architect with her Master’s in Business Administration, Streckenbach is well prepared for working at Thrive Architects and looks forward to pursuing new partnerships with leaders in the region.
Thrive Architects also announced the expansion of its firm to the Appleton/Fox Valley region.