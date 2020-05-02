Teague joins Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting

BROOKFIELD — Vrakas/ Blum Computer Consulting, Inc. announced the addition of Justin Teague as consultant.
As a consultant, Teague specializes in implementations and installations, upgrades, technical support and custom work for Sage 100 clients. Teague prides himself on creating strong relationships with his clients and assisting with project management and understanding to meet clients’ needs.
Teague has over seven years of Sage consulting experience.
Since starting his career, he has been part of countless Sage 100 installation, migration and conversions, as well as trouble-shooting applications and workstations.
Teague is Sage 100 certified and holds a Bachelor of the Arts in both English and Linguistics/ Psychology from the University of Connecticut.
“Justin joins our team having been part of countless Sage 100 installation, migration and conversions,” said Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, Inc. President Joe Jenders. “His background, education and experience make him a huge asset to our team.”
Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, Inc. specializes in providing software and technology solutions for manufacturing and distribution companies.