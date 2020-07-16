Todd Gray joins law firm as senior consultant

MILWAUKEE – Todd Gray will be joining the law firm von Briesen & Roper, s.c., as a senior consultant. Gray had a distinguished career with several Wisconsin school districts, and most recently was the superintendent of the Wa u ke s h a School District, where he served for about 12 years until July.
Gray will assist school districts on policy, board relations, finance, tax and business issues. He will also provide business and individual clients with financial and tax advisory services. Gray holds several professional licenses in the state of Wisconsin including Superintendent, Principal, Business Manager, Business Education and Registered School Business Administrator. Gray is a CPA and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Gray earned a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Wisconsin; M.S. Accounting, M.S. Education, School Business Administration and B.S. Education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He holds a Labor Studies and Industrial Relations Certificate from Pennsylvania State University.
Gray is an adjunct professor for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he teaches in the School Business Management program in the College of Business & Economics. He is a member of the Waukesha County Business Alliance Education Policy Committee. He lives in Waukesha.