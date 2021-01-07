BROOKFIELD — TRG Marketing announced a new team member joining the newly created role of integrated marketing strategist.
Greg Gardetto will be responsible for creating and managing strategic marketing plans for many of the firm’s clients. The firm is located at 155 S. Executive Drive, Suite 100, Brookfield.
“We are delighted to have Greg join our team,” said Chad Ritterbusch, owner and president of TRG. “He was a client of ours for many years, so he knows our people-first culture and desire to get meaningful results. His decades in business, marketing and sales throughout the metro-Milwaukee area will
help our clients to grow and achieve their business objectives.”
Gardetto is a graduate of UW-Whitewater and earned his MBA from UW-Milwaukee. He was most recently director of sales and marketing for food and beverage equipment with manufacturer W.M. Sprinkman (a member of the Krones Group) in Waukesha.