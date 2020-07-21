BROOKFIELD — Community Care, Inc., based in Brookfield, announced in a press release Monday that Langston Verdin will be its newest member of its board of directors.
Verdin brings more than 15 years of experience in public health to the board. According to the release, Verdin is the program leader of strategic partnerships at the Children’s Health Alliance of Wisconsin, where he builds community-based partnerships to improve asthma management, enhance quality of life, reduce disparities and prevent asthma-related deaths. He also oversees the management of the Wisconsin Asthma Coalition.
“I’m so happy to welcome Langston to the board,” said Community Care CEO Kenneth Munson. “Not only does he bring a wealth of public health experience, but he also has a unique perspective on building relationships within the community to address critical public health issues.”
After receiving his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Verdin completed Marquette University’s Future Milwaukee program. In August, he will complete his master’s degree in public health at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee focusing on public health policy and administration.
Community Care’s board of directors consists of business and community leaders with varying expertise and experiences. Together they oversee the organization’s strategic and financial decisions.