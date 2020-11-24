Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting adds sales and consulting specialist

BROOKFIELD — Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, Inc. announced the addition of Kristen Baumgartner, sales & consulting specialist.
Baumgartner joins the firm with over six years of experience in providing manufacturing companies with scanning solutions and business process improvements. Excelling in customer service, software demonstrations, training development, and implementations, Baumgartner is a valuable addition to the VBCC team, according to the announcement. As a sales & consulting specialist, she will work closely with clients to help them select the right software to streamline their processes and grow their bottom line. “I have known Kristen for many years,” said Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting, Inc. President Joe Jenders. “With Kristen's expertise in scanning and multi-bin solutions, she is exactly what our company needs to support our clients in this growing area.”
Baumgartner specializes in barcode scanning solutions and multi-bin, along with client implementations of these solutions.