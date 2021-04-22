SAUKVILLE — Aquarius Technologies LLC announced this week that Ann Warnimont has joined their team as president. Warnimont joined Aquarius Technologies LLC in early 2017 and was promoted to vice president in 2018. She will continue her role in the day-to-day operations as president.
The company will continue as a recognized wastewater treatment solutions provider offering “Made in America” diffused aeration systems and continued growth of its Nebula® MultiStage Biofilm System business.
“The Aquarius team has continued to build a company culture which exceeds customer expectations through proven performance, high-quality standards and exceptional service throughout the life of a project,” Warnimont said. “We are proud of our Aquarius Technologies heritage and industry reputation. Our team is looking forward to continued growth in the coming years.”
During Warnimont’s 15plus-year career in management and finance, she has guided manufacturing and distribution operations in several sectors of the construction industry.
Having played a key role in the successful growth of the business, she remains committed to the preservation of water and providing customers a “customer for life” experience. She believes that providing value through a strong customer service culture, longterm customer relationships, easy-to-access technical expertise, and quality products and solutions offering the lowest cost of ownership are key factors for success in the water and wastewater industries.
Warnimont serves the industry through several professional affiliations including the Water and Wastewater Equipment Manufacturers Association and Water Environment Federation. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration, Management & Operations and her Associate Degree in Accounting from Kent State University.