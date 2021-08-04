Waukesha County Business Alliance expands board of directors

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Business Alliance welcomed seven new members to its board of directors: Betsy Bear Hoff, president, Alloy Products; Joel Burow, manager of economic development, We Energies; Tim Hearden, executive vice president of global operations, Generac Power Systems; Tosin Kolade, vice president of global operations — hand, tools, storage & PPE, Milwaukee Tool; Arthur Lee, CPA and owner, Alliance Tax & Accounting; Stephanie Riesch-Knapp, senior benefits consultant and owner, R& R Insurance Services; and Kip Ritchie, chief operating officer, Potawatomi Business Development Corporation.
In addition, the Business Alliance introduced 2021-2022 board chair Marie O'Brien, president and CEO of Enterforce.
“Our board members represent a robust group of leaders from strong businesses throughout southeast Wisconsin,” said Suzanne Kelley, president and CEO of the Waukesha County Business Alliance. “At this crucial time in our economic recovery, we are grateful for their commitment to the Alliance and look forward to working with them to make Waukesha County the best place to do business.”
The Waukesha County Business Alliance is a countywide chamber of commerce with more than 1,200 member companies, representing 75,000-plus employees. The mission of the alliance is to drive economic growth in Waukesha County.