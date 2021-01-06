Waukesha County Center for Growth names new executive director

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Center for Growth has announced Judie Taylor as executive director of economic development. Taylor has been interim director since last November.
“Judie Taylor shares our passion for Waukesha County’s business community and has already proven to be a valuable asset to the Center for Growth,” said Tom Finco, Board Chair of Waukesha County Center for Growth, in a statement. “Under her leadership, we are confident the Center for Growth will continue to be a key resource to assist our local communities with their economic development needs and help businesses locate and expand in our county.”
Taylor brings more than 28 years of business leadership experience and knowledge of management, sales, marketing, finance, human resources, operations and customer service to the role. She currently holds various board positions within Mount Mary University, Waukesha County Community Foundation, ProHealth Care, St. Camillus Retirement Community, and is chair of the Utility Equipment Holding Corp Board of Directors.
Taylor was president and CEO of DUECO from 2009 to 2015, when the company was purchased by Terex Corporation, before going on to become vice president of North American sales for Terex.
“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Waukesha County Center for Growth,” Taylor said. “I believe we have a solid foundation in place to continue supporting economic development efforts in Waukesha County and I look forward to bringing new strategic ways to support our businesses and communities during a time of rebuilding.”