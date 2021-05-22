Waukesha Investments promotes Albarran to financial adviser

WAUKESHA — Waukesha Investments, located at Waukesha State Bank, announced the promotion of Alicia Albarran to financial adviser.
Albarran joined Waukesha State Bank in August of 2014 as a teller and has taken on increasing roles and responsibilities over the past six-and-a-half years. In 2015, she was promoted to assistant teller supervisor in March and teller supervisor/ personal banker in November. In September of 2017, she joined the Waukesha Investments team as a sales assistant. She was promoted to registered services representative in March 2018, and in her new role as financial advisor.
Albarran will be responsible for providing financial guidance and investment solutions that assist customers in meeting their financial goals. She will provide a variety of advisory and non-advisory financial services, including financial planning, retirement planning, portfolio review, retirement income planning, long-term care insurance, social security strategies, gifting and estate planning, rollovers, and fee-based advisory options.
Albarran earned her bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She is FINRA registered with series 7, 63 and 66 securities registrations in addition to being fluent in Spanish. She and her family reside in Waukesha.