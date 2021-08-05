WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank announced the recent hires of Leo Spanuello as mortgage sales manager and Avelina Poppert as vice president — commercial banking officer.
Spanuello comes to Waukesha State Bank from North Shore Bank where he served as regional sales manager. He has over 25 years of residential lending experience, which includes managing and coaching mortgage loan officers, executing sales strategies, and originating loans. In his new role as mortgage sales manager, Spanuello will be responsible for promoting an effective mortgage sales environment, through regular sales training and coaching, to achieve bank production goals.
“We are pleased to welcome Leo to the Waukesha State Bank mortgage lending team,” said Robert B. Helvey, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president — mortgage lending manager. “His extensive mortgage lending experience, combined with his passion for customer service and his team leadership skills, position him well to continue our ongoing commitment of supporting the needs and goals of homeowners in Waukesha County.”
Spanuello is active in the local community, serving on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Mortgage Bankers Association where he served as state president for the 2019-20 term. He also volunteers with the Crohn’s Colitis Foundation and with Broads for a Cause. He and his family currently reside in Brookfield.
Poppert has nearly 15 years of financial experience specializing in commercial banking, business development and treasury management. Prior to joining Waukesha State Bank, Poppert worked for a local financial institution as an assistant vice president — business development associate. In her new role as vice president — commercial banking officer, Poppert will be responsible for prospecting, developing and managing commercial loan portfolios.
“We are pleased to welcome Avelina to our commercial banking team,” said Tony Laszewski, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president — commercial banking manager. “Her extensive background in multiple aspects of commercial banking and loan processes, especially SBA 7(a) and the USDA business and industry programs, positions her well for helping local businesses succeed.”
Poppert is active in the community currently serving on the community involvement committee with Tempo — Emerging Women Leaders and as a volunteer with Teens Grow Greens and Junior Achievement. She and her family reside in New Berlin.