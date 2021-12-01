Waukesha State Bank hires Hathaway as chief investment officer

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a full-service community bank with 14 offices in Waukesha County, has hired D. Rodney Hathaway as Chief Investment Officer.
“We are thrilled to have a seasoned investment professional such as Rodney join our team,” Victor J. Schultz, Waukesha State Bank wealth management president & chief fiduciary officer, said. “With Rodney’s hire, we look forward to being able to expand and diversify the investment services we offer to clients in the Waukesha State Bank footprint.”
Rodney Hathaway comes to Waukesha State Bank from 1492 Capital Management, LLC where he served as Senior Portfolio Manager. He brings more than 25 years of experience in portfolio management, client communications, financial analysis, strategic consulting and business development. In his new role with Waukesha State Bank, Rodney will be charged with overseeing the organization’s investment portfolio. This includes constructing, implementing and monitoring portfolios as well as leading Waukesha State Bank’s investment committee, providing daily oversight and guidance to Waukesha State Bank’s portfolio managers, and collaborating with the bank’s outside advisor platform to meet the long-term financial needs of clients.
Rodney holds a Master’s of Business Administration degree from Ohio State University and a Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In addition, he has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation, and he is active in the community, serving on the outreach committee for BizStarts, a Milwaukee nonprofit organization that coaches start-up businesses. He and his family currently reside in Brookfield.