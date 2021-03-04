WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank has announced the promotion of six people to senior vice president: Devon Arnold, Kim Castillo Huntley, Rob Helvey, Tina Neis, Ann Pascavis and Patricia Witkowiak.
“Devon, Kim, Rob, Tina, Ann and Pat are extremely talented banking professionals and have been instrumental in Waukesha State Bank’s success,” said Ty R. Taylor, Waukesha State Bank president & CEO, in a statement. “These promotions reflect the tenure and experience of our senior leadership, and I look forward to their continuing contributions to the future growth of Waukesha State Bank.”
■ Arnold began his extensive career with Waukesha State Bank in 1978, working part-time while still in high school, and has held varying positions over his 40plus years of employment. As senior vice president– manager of retail banking, Arnold will continue to direct the bank’s retail banking staff and operations including managing all branch retail offices, the customer service center and the Waukesha Investments division. In addition, he will continue to oversee retail sales, retail lending, employee development and various vendor relationships including the bank’s credit card program.
■ Castillo Huntley joined the Waukesha State Bank team in 2018, as vice president— manager of human resources, and has over 20 years of human resources experience. As senior vice president–manager of human resources, Castillo Huntley will continue to be responsible for strategic planning and oversight in recruitment, employee relations and employee benefits.
■ Helvey came to Waukesha State Bank in 2016, as vice president—manager of mortgage lending, and has over 20 years of mortgage lending experience. As senior vice president–manager of mortgage operations, Helvey will continue to be responsible for managing the mortgage lending staff and leading the day-today operations of the department, all while continuing the bank’s mission of providing clients with personalized service and a wide range of options to meet all of their home buying and refinancing needs.
■ Neis joined Waukesha State Bank in 1999 as a SBA loan administrator. As senior vice president—manager of commercial credit, Neis will continue to be responsible for managing the bank’s commercial credit function, which includes overseeing the commercial underwriting, approval and auditing processes.
■ Pascavis has more than 25 years of experience in finance and banking and started her career with Waukesha State Bank in 2003 as controller. As senior vice president–chief financial officer, Pascavis will continue to be responsible for overseeing the administrative, financial, tax and risk management functions of the bank including strategic planning and the ongoing development and monitoring of control systems.
■ Witkowiak joined Waukesha State Bank in 2013 as the assistant manager of operations. In the last eight years, Witkowiak has been directly involved with the opening of four new branches and the implementation of various new products and services, including mobile banking, online bill pay, online account opening, mobile wallets and contactless cards. As senior vice president— manager of operations, Witkowiak will continue to be responsible for managing the bank’s day-today operations including security, information systems and facilities management, as well as new product development and implementation.