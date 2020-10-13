Waukesha State Bank promotes Danielson

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank has promoted Mike Danielson to assistant vice president — commercial banking officer. “Mike’s promotion is well deserved and reflective of his contribution to Waukesha State Bank’s success,” said Tony Laszewski, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president — commercial banking manager.
Danielson started with Waukesha State Bank in 2018 as a commercial banker. He has nearly 20 years of financial experience specializing in business development, commercial loan portfolio management, private banking, consumer lending and mortgage loan origination. In his new role as assistant vice president — commercial banking officer, Danielson will continue to be responsible for prospecting, developing and managing a commercial loan portfolio.
Danielson earned his bachelor’s of business administration degree in accounting and real estate from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee and is active in the community serving as treasurer for the Elm Grove Community Foundation. He and his wife currently reside in Elm Grove.