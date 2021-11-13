Waukesha State Bank promotes Kruesel to bank manager

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a 14-branch independent community bank in Waukesha County, announced the promotion of Stasia Kruesel to bank manager of its West Sunset Drive office in Waukesha.
“Stasia has consistently grown her knowledge and expertise during her tenure with Waukesha State Bank and has demonstrated a sincere commitment to our customers and the community,” said Devon Arnold, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president – retail banking manager. “We are proud to recognize her professional growth and success by expanding her role within our organization.”
Kruesel started her career with Waukesha State Bank in 2013 and has supported the Oconomowoc, Silvernail Road and Pewaukee offices in roles ranging from teller to teller supervisor and personal banker. Most recently, she was the bank manager for Waukesha State Bank’s Muskego branch. In her new role as bank manager of the West Sunset Drive office in Waukesha, Kruesel will be responsible for all aspects of daily operations, including business development, personnel management, customer service, lending, relationship management and community service.