Waukesha State Bank promotes Kyle Kees

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a full-service community bank with 13 offices in Waukesha County, announced the promotion Kyle Kees to vice president – commercial banking team lead.
“Kyle has done an outstanding job of building strong relationships with our team and with businesses in southeast Wisconsin,” said Tony Laszewski, Wa u ke s h a State Bank senior vice president – commercial banking manager, in a s t atement.
“This promotion is reflective of Kyle’s ongoing customer commitment and his contribution to Waukesha State Bank’s success.”
Kees joined Waukesha State Bank in 2018 as vice president – commercial banking officer. He has nearly 15 years of financial experience specializing in commercial lending and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. In his new role as vice president – commercial banking team lead, Kees will be responsible for helping shape the commercial banking department’s sales culture, business development and market visibility, which includes talent recruitment and coaching, referral relationship development, direct marketing and commercial loan portfolio management.
Kees is active in the local community supporting the March of Dimes and volunteering with his son’s youth football team. He and his family reside in Menomonee Falls.