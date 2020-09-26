Waukesha State Bank promotes Yang

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a full-service community bank with 13 locations in Waukesha County, has promoted Yer Yang to assistant vice president - mortgage operations manager.
“Yer’s promotion is well deserved and reflective of her contributions to Waukesha State Bank’s mortgage lending success,” stated Robert B. Helvey, Waukesha State Bank vice president-mortgage lending manager.
Yang started with Waukesha State Bank in 2016 as a mortgage lending underwriter and has over 15 years of financial experience. In 2018, she transitioned to commercial banking as the workout specialist, and in 2019 she returned to mortgage banking as the mortgage operations manager.
In her new role, Yer will continue to be responsible for directing and managing the mortgage operations team, which includes the mortgage processing, disclosure staff, mortgage underwriting and closing.