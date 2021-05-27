PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County Technical College announced Wednesday the promotion of Jonathan Koch, associate dean of Marketing and Management, to the position of dean, School of Business — a role he moved into earlier this month.
“Jon has had a nice, progressive career in higher education. He brings experience from private colleges, the UW and the technical college,” said Brad Piazza, vice president of learning, in a statement. “Additionally, his background in Student Services is a tremendous asset on the learning side of academia.”
Koch will succeed outgoing Dean of the School of Business Kim Ehlert, who is retiring. “Kim will be greatly missed as she comes to the end of a 22-year career at WCTC,” Piazza said.
Koch joined WCTC in 2013 as an academic advisor and adjunct instructor before becoming associate dean of Marketing and Management in 2016. He holds a Master of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in Communications from the University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point.
“When I meet with industry partners to discuss ways our College can assist them with their goals — whether that be hiring challenges, skill shortages or preparing graduates for careers — my industry experience provides me with a better understanding of the business dynamics and possible solutions,” Koch said. “In a similar way, my experience in higher education has provided me with a broad perspective, one that can see the student experience through multiple lenses.”
WCTC’s School of Business offers associate degree and technical diploma programs, along with short-term certificates, in a number of career areas. These include Business, Management and Finance; Information Technology; and Hospitality, Culinary and Pastry.