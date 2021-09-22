WCTC students take 1st at SkillsUSA

PEWAUKEE — Three tool and die students at Waukesha County Technical College took first in the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference this summer.
The event, which was held virtually this year, saw field-specific contests that require students to demonstrate their knowledge and skills in a particular area.
The students are Evrett Rachow, Connor Orheim and Jeremy Westergaard. They also took first in the SkillsUSA state competition in April. According to WCTC instructor Kurt Bence, students spent several hours of their own time making practice parts in preparation for nationals. For the competition itself, they were required to take a written exam and machine a physical part. The machining portion of the competition was videotaped and directly submitted to SkillsUSA judges to who then analyzed the finished product.
In a statement, Bence said he was proud of the team’s dedication and of the manufacturing instructors who helped them along the way. “They were always willing to practice, were always committed to completing the task at hand, and always appeared to have fun doing it,” he said. “Their attitude was always ‘not if we finish, but when we finish.’” To learn more, visit https://rb.gy/nnnvdk.