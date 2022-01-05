West Bend Mutual Insurance announces promotions

WEST BEND — West Bend Mutual Insurance Company recently announced the promotions of Christopher Zwygart to senior vice president-chief legal officer, and Derek Tyus to senior vice president-chief investment officer.
Zwygart manages the company’s corporate legal practice, serves as secretary for the board of directors, and helps organize board meetings and the company’s annual policyholder meeting. He has been with West Bend Mutual for 26 years, serving in a variety of roles, including vice president of Finance, vice president of Legal and Corporate Compliance and chief risk officer.
Zwygart currently serves a number of local and regional organizations, including the West Bend School District Board, the Cedar Community Foundation, Froedtert & Community Health System and State of Wisconsin–Property & Casualty Advisory Council.
Tyus is responsible for the oversight and management of West Bend’s investment portfolio, for determining asset allocation, and selecting, reviewing, and monitoring asset managers. Tyus joined West Bend in 2016 as vice president and chief investment officer. Before that, he was a director for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company in Milwaukee.
Tyus also serves several regional organizations, including the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, the Zoological Society of Milwaukee, Siebert Lutheran Foundation, Black Arts Fest MKE, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Children’s Hospital Foundation and Marquette University College of Business Administration Leadership Council.