WEST BEND – West Bend Mutual Insurance Company recently announced three promotions.
Tammy Muckerheide has been promoted to assistant vice president — Commercial Underwriting. Muckerheide has been with West Bend for 35 years, serving in a variety of roles within the Commercial Lines division, including director of Commercial Underwriting.
Marc Emery has been promoted to assistant vice president — Commercial Underwriting. Emery joined West Bend in 2015 with a combined 15 years of management and agency experience. He previously served as director of Commercial Underwriting.
Ryan Dove has been promoted to assistant vice president — IT, Security, and Technology. Dove has more than 22 years of experience at West Bend, most recently serving as director of Information Security.