Wieczorek to serve as president-elect of principal association

TOWN OF MERTON — Members of the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) have selected Gregg Wieczorek, principal of Arrowhead Union High School in the Town of Merton, as the organization’s new president- elect. NASSP members also elected five school leaders to serve on the 24-member NASSP Board of Directors beginning Aug. 1.
“Over the past four years, we’ve witnessed Gregg’s passion and commitment to transforming education and know he will continue to enrich our organization as president-elect and president,” said NASSP CEO JoAnn Bartoletti. “Gregg has a long-standing history of advocating for key issues that impact both school leaders and students, while also prioritizing student success. We look forward to working with Gregg in his new leadership roles and also welcome the five school leaders to the NASSP Board (of Directors).”
Wieczorek has served as the principal of Arrowhead Union High School for the past 27 years and has worked in both rural and suburban settings. Wieczorek has been a member of the board for four years and has held the position of treasurer for the past two years.
As an NASSP Board of Directors member, he has devoted significant advocacy efforts to raise awareness about the teacher shortage crisis and the impact of student vaping. Wieczorek and his school were recently highlighted in a “Good Morning America” segment regarding the proactive steps they have taken to reduce vaping among students in the school.
Wieczorek was a member of the board of directors of the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators for 14 years and served as president for the 2005–06 school year. In 2012, he was named the Wisconsin High School Principal of the Year by the organization. Wieczorek earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.