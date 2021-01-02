Wierschem hired as CFO for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin

WAUKESHA — First Federal Bank of Wisconsin announced the hire of Steve Wierschem as chief financial officer. He will manage the accounting and finance functions of the bank that are responsible for budgeting, forecasting, and treasury management as well as SEC and other regulatory reporting.
Prior to joining the bank, Wierschem spent 13 years with PricewaterhouseCoop-ers in their Washington, D.C. and London offices and most recently their Milwaukee office as a director in the audit practice serving some of the firm’s largest, most complex banking and insurance clients. Wierschem earned his BBA and MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a certified public accountant licensed in Wisconsin and Virginia. When not at work, Wierschem enjoys spending time with his wife and two young boys as well as playing golf.
First Federal Bank is headquartered in Waukesha. The $300 million community bank operates with branch locations in Brookfield, Bay View, and two locations in Waukesha.