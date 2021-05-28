WMEP’s Baumann appointed to U.S. Dept. of Commerce Trade council

MADISON — Roxanne Baumann, director of global engagement for WMEP Manufacturing Solutions, has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Finance Advisory Council. Her appointment is effective immediately and will run through Aug. 7, 2022.
According to the announcement, Baumann’s experience and advice will be helpful to the U.S. Department of Commerce in effectively addressing and enhancing a full range of financing options for U.S. exporters, U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo noted in making the appointment.
The U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Finance Advisory Council is comprised of 25 private-sector members representing a broad range of companies, products, services, trade finance, public policy and economic development organizations, and academia. The chair of the Export-Import Bank of the United States and the national director of Trade Finance for the U.S. Small Business Administration serve as ex-officio members.
TFAC supports the U.S. Department of Commerce’s strategic goals of enhancing job creation by strengthening companies’ export capabilities and reducing the costs and complexities associated with exporting.
Baumann has led WMEP’s ExporTech program since 2009. Under her leadership, more than 300 Wisconsin manufacturers have completed ExporTe ch export expansion strategies while averaging more than $1 million in new revenue the first year. Baumann has more than 25 years of private-sector manufacturing global sales management experience, most notably with Milwaukeebased motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc.
Last year, Wisconsin’s ExporTech became virtual, ensuring an even greater reach to companies anywhere in Wisconsin.
“I am honored and humbled by this appointment and opportunity to serve Secretary Raimondo,” Baumann said. “Our small and medium-size enterprises nationwide need to enhance their understanding of proactive exporting and have national voice to their everyday export challenges. I look forward to providing real-world insight and practical business solutions to U.S. Department of Commerce challenges.”