FILE - This Dec. 21, 2022, image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication Leqembi. Leqembi, the first drug to show that it slows Alzheimer’s, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early January 2023, but treatment for most patients is still several months away. Two big factors behind the slow debut, according to experts, are scant insurance coverage and a long setup time needed by many health systems. (Eisai via AP, File)