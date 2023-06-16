Q: Why would anyone lock up money for 30 years when you can get a higher yield on a shorter-term bond?
A: Take a moment to consider why short-term yields are more generous currently. Typically, the longer you lock up your money, the higher the interest rate you receive. But when investors see a recession looming and therefore expect interest rates to fall, they bid up long-term bond prices in anticipation, sometimes pushing yields on long bonds below short-term yields. (Prices and yields move in opposite directions.) That creates a “yield curve inversion.”
If we do head into a recession, look for the Federal Reserve to cut short-term rates — but rates will likely fall across the board. So you could end up wishing you had locked in today’s long-term rates, says Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist for the Schwab Center for Financial Research. Long-term bonds also offer a higher potential for capital gains if rates head lower. The longer a bond is from maturity, the more sensitive its price is to changes in interest rates. A drop in interest rates could allow you to sell your long-term bond for a profit.
But most investors should avoid trying to time the market, says Jones. To ensure a steady stream of income and avoid getting locked into one interest rate, consider a bond ladder, which is a series of bonds with staggered maturities. If rates fall, you’ll have at least some money locked in for the long term; if they rise, you’ll be able to reinvest the proceeds from maturing bonds at higher rates.
Q: I’ve been investing for more than 30 years, but I looked closely at 30-day yields on taxable money market funds recently and realized I must not understand them fully. Please explain what a 30-day money market yield means and how it is calculated.
A: The 30-day compound yield starts with the net yield, which reflects interest and dividends minus expenses. The yield is then annualized, so it’s a hypothetical look at what you’d earn if conditions remained unchanged over the next 12 months. A compound yield assumes that interest and dividends are reinvested over the 30-day period, which can be helpful if you’re comparing it to bank money market accounts, whose yields reflect compound interest.
It’s slightly different from the SEC 30-day yield, which offers a standardized framework for comparing bond funds. That one is also an annualized net yield but does not assume any compounding.
Thirty-day yields can lag in a fast-moving market. That’s why money market funds most often post seven-day SEC yields, which project what a fund will earn over the next year, after fees, based on how it has performed over the past seven days.
