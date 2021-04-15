WAUKESHA — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be visiting a number of Sendik’s locations across Waukesha County in the coming weeks to celebrate the grocery store’s 95th anniversary.
On April 18, the Wienermobile will be at the Hartland Sendik’s, 600 Hartbrook Drive, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. On April 24, it will visit the Brookfield Corners Sendik’s, 20222 Union St., between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m, and it will be at the Waukesha Sendik’s, 701 Meadowbrook Road, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the same day. On April 25, it will stop at the Elm Grove Sendik’s, 13425 Watertown Plank Road, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.,
and it will conclude its tour of Waukesha County at the New Berlin Sendik’s, 3600 S Moorland Road, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. that evening.
The Wienermobile will also be making stops across at other locations near Milwaukee.
For a full list of events, visit https://khcmobiletour.com/wienermobile.