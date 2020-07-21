GRAFTON — Resident of Grafton, online business owner and mom of two Opal Stone is opening up an in-person storefront for her store Wild and Precious Boutique at 1323 Wisconsin Ave. on Aug. 1. The shopping experience will be different in that Stone has set up private shopping experiences by appointment only rather than having a traditional set of hours open. Groups of 1-10 people can sign up for a 30- or 60-minute time slot to shop in-person at the boutique.
Stone did this both out of safety precautions for her customers during the coronavirus pandemic but also for her business. She said it allowed her flexibility as she can spend more time with her two young children. The private shopping experience is also beneficial for her to get to know her customers better and for them to get to know her as the business owner. “Building relationships with my customers is a huge focus point, so I thought the best way for me to be able to do that is to have a smaller, more intimate shopping experience,” Stone said. “I think this allows me to create the most comfortable and safe environment for my customers. Everybody has a different comfort level, and their comfort level is at the forefront of my mind right now.” As for other additional safety precautions due to coronavirus, Stone is not completely sure how her business will adapt as of yet.
Wild and Precious Boutique was started by Stone almost six years ago as a completely online business venture. She began selling greeting cards and prints with her handmade lettering and graphic design on an Etsy page, and the business kept growing from there. “It kind of evolved every year that I’ve had it. From enhancing my product line and bringing in different items with my design to launching clothing. I have a mobile app too that people can shop from,” Stone said. Today, her business offers prints, home and office goods, greeting cards, accessories and women’s clothing.
For the past year she has been looking at options to open up an in-person shop, and she finally found a space that works for her. The building was formerly owned by Sarah Jayne Photography, but they have since relocated to 127 E. Main St., Suite 208 in Grafton. Stone hopes that the building will be beneficial to her customers, especially for those who are looking at buying her women’s clothing. She said, “It helps especially for the clothing for people to be able to try things on or be able to feel the different fabrics. The other piece that is helpful is that it will allow me to meet my customers. Even though I feel like I know a lot of them from interacting online, it will be nice to meet them in person and for them to also know exactly who they’re supporting and the business they’re supporting when they shop.”
Since 2014, Stone has been running Wild and Precious Boutique almost entirely on her own besides the help of her assistant who aids in shipping out online orders. She said she maybe would hire an employee or two if the business continues to expand. She will continue the online side of her business in addition to the storefront. For more information or to sign up for an appointment for a private shopping experience, visit www.wildpreciousboutique.com.