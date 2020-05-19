CEDARBURG — Wilo, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of pumps and pump systems, is planning to build a new 250,000-square-foot headquarters and production facility in Cedarburg at the Highway 60 business park. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2020.
WILO USA LLC, a subsidiary of WILO SE, announced this investment in a press release Thursday, after a developer’s agreement was approved by the Cedarburg Common Council May 11.
Wilo is based in Dortmund, Germany and employs around 7,800 employees in over 70 subsidiaries around the world.
“The city of Cedarburg is proud that Wilo chose to stay and grow their business here in Cedarburg,” said Cedarburg Mayor Michael O’Keefe. “Wilo has been a great corporate citizen in the community, providing quality jobs to over 200 people, and also has been an active participant with the Cedarburg School District’s STEM/STEAM programs, including a grant of $100,000 towards a technology addition during the district’s recent building improvements.”
The Cedarburg Common Council approved the creation and project plans of the Highway 60 business park, or Tax Incremental District No. 6, last week. The Cedarburg Joint Review Board will be reviewing and taking action on this on Thursday.
The business park is a 20-year industrial district comprising approximately 60 acres of city-owned land, with 49 acres of that being developable land. The TID will be created to pay the costs of public infrastructure and other expenditures needed to develop the land for use as a business park.
The project plan for the business park assumes that 40 acres of manufacturing property will be constructed within the district over a 10-year period with initial land and improvements worth approximately $42.19 million.
“Due to the depreciating nature of manufacturing property, the plan assumes property values will decline by 2% annually, resulting in total incremental value of $30.86 million at the end of the 20-year life of the District,” according to the information in the plan.
This new headquarters for the manufacturing company will bring the combined operations of Wilo USA, Weil Pump, Scot Pump and Wilo Machine Co. to a single production site, according to the press release. Wilo acquired Cedarburg manufacturers Weil Pump, Scot Pump and Karak Machine Co. in 2017, followed by the asset acquisition of American-Marsh Pumps in 2019.
“Following several years of consistent growth, we are excited to announce the next step in our North American development strategy,” said Jeff Plaster, president and CEO of WILO USA. “The new campus will allow us to dramatically increase our efficiencies and prepare us for the next stage of growth , while remaining committed to our customers, employees and the Cedarburg community.”
A planned opening date of the first quarter is expected to be in 2022. The press release states that the new facility will allow the further expansion of manufacturing and production capabilities, and features warehousing, corporate office space, a state-of-the-art test laboratory and customer experience center.