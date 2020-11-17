CEDARBURG — City of Cedarburg officials joined members of WILO USA LLC to break ground Thursday morning at the company’s new space at the business park in Cedarburg.
Wilo, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of pumps and pump systems, is planning to build a new 244,000-square-foot headquarters and production facility at the Highway 60 business park.
WILO USA LLC, a subsidiary of WILO SE, announced this investment after a developer’s agreement was approved by the Cedarburg Common Council May 11.
“Without their (Wilo’s) status as our anchor tenant, this business park would not have been feasible,” Mayor Mike O’Keefe said. “The design of this corporate campus is fantastic, a reflection of their high standards.”
This new headquarters for the manufacturing company will bring the combined operations of WILO USA, Weil Pump, Scot Pump and Wilo Machine Co. to a single production site, according to a May announcement.
The crowd during the ceremony stood on the flat, paved gravel where the facility’s machine shop would be located. Walls will hopefully go up in 1.5 months, a roof by early spring and people will move into the building by around this time next year.
“Today we celebrate the future,” said Jeff Plaster, president and CEO of WILO USA. “The future of WILO USA, the future of the Cedarburg business park and we’re here to really celebrate the commitment Wilo is making to the city, to our community, to our employees and to our customers to position us to grow in the future.”
Plaster encouraged business leaders to come to Cedarburg and become their neighbors and partners in the business park.
Wilo acquired Cedarburg manufacturers Weil Pump, Scot Pump and Karak Machine Co. in 2017, followed by the asset acquisition of American-Marsh Pumps in 2019.
Wilo is based in Dortmund, Germany and employs around 7,800 employees in over 70 subsidiaries around the world.
Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-20th District, attended the ceremony and thanked Plaster and his management team.
“They could’ve gone anywhere for this building but yet it is right here and I think that’s a testament to a lot of things,” he said. “It’s a testament to the state of Wisconsin and the great pro-business environment that we have engaged in in this state here and set in motion. But I think also it’s of course a testament to all the teams involved with the city of Cedarburg, Jeff and his management team, and all of the components to make this happen. This is like conducting an orchestra when you do something like this.”
Executive Director Maggie Dobson of the Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce also announced that Wilo donated $10,000 for the chamber to hold a second Gift Card Extravaganza in December.
“The Cedarburg Chamber of Commerce is always thrilled to see a business open here in Cedarburg, especially one who is planting roots and plans to stay,” Dobson said.