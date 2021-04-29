CEDARBURG — The Wilo building construction project got an extra lift on Tuesday. A helicopter from Midwest Helicopter Airways of Willowbrook, Ill. was on hand to drop off supplies.
The company was called in to place numerous air conditioning units on the roof of the Wilo manufacturing plant off of Highway 60 in the Cedarburg Business Park. The helicopter hovered over the plant for about an hour placing the A/C units.
In the photo above, workers attached the cables to the A/C units as the helicopter hovered overhead.