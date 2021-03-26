Wilted Rose to have grand opening April 2

MUKWONAGO — A new antique and gift store by the name of Wilted Rose will have a grand opening in downtown Mukwonago on April 2 at 10 a.m., offering a variety of new products for locals looking for a deal.
Owner Tonia Manka said there will be a ribbon cutting with the Mukwonago Chamber of Commerce at the business’ location, 201 S. Rochester Street, on the day of their grand opening.
Manka said the downtown building in which the business is located is also an antique, as it hasn’t been changed much from when it was first built.
“We are a resale antique gift store, most of the resale is furniture, so we don’t do any type of clothing or anything like that,” she said. “Then we do have several vendors in here, both crafters and direct sales.”
Manka said vendors have wall spaces in the store as well as some larger spaces.
“Right now we’re full, we have no room for vendors right now outside of the 15 that we have,” she said, adding most of the vendors are from a craft and vendor show she participates in.
Manka said she’s from Union Grove and has been selling resale items out of five storage units for the past three years with her husband. She said she became interested in the thrifting business in 2018. This year, she decided to take the leap and open a store.
Manka said she is moving the variety of items in her storage units into the shop in increments. The store provides items for all ages.
Manka said her goal is to provide quality products at a reasonable price in the community, as well as occupy the building, which has been vacant for years.
To learn more about the business visit https://wiltedrosecustoms.com.