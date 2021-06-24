Wine Maniacs slated to open July 3

OCONOMOWOC — Wine Maniacs is on pace to open its new downtown Oconomowoc location over the July 4 holiday weekend, according to a Facebook post.
The post states the popular wine bar is pushing its public opening date back to July 3 and July 4 from noon to 10 p.m. The Cool Kids wine club opening will be pushed to July 1 and July 2.
In addition the bar has painted the outside of the building from red, as it was painted when it was The Pub, to a dark blue.
Wine Maniacs is asking people make a reservation if they plan on attending the opening weekend, the post states.
For more information, visit Wine Maniac’s Facebook page, facebook.com/winemaniacsocon.