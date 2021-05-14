Wine Maniacs to relocate into downtown Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — Wine Maniacs, a long running bar and bistro in the Town of Oconomowoc, is moving its operations into downtown Oconomowoc to take over the former space of The Pub, 114 N. Main St.
According to a press release, Wine Maniacs started as a group of friends who enjoyed great wine and has evolved into a dinner and lunch destination that specializes in pairing food and wine in the kitchen.
Wine Maniacs will close its local on Brown Street on May 29.
Owner and “head wine guy” Jeff Cox said Wine Maniacs’ business model is simple.
“We believe you should never buy wine in any quantity until you’ve tasted it,” Cox said in the press release. “We guarantee mistake-proof wine experiences every day and look forward to bringing that to the downtown Oconomowoc area.”
The move downtown will help Wine Maniacs evolve even more, the release states.
“A larger event space will allow for bigger and even more events such as cooking classes, wine pairing dinners, wine maker dinners and all celebrations big or small,” the release states.
When Wine Maniacs moves into the space downtown, its new hours will be 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.