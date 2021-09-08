NEW YORK — Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, has unveiled the winners of the 2021 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine. Included on the list are a number of local restaurants throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
In Waukesha County, included on the list are I.D. in Delafield; Jake’s Genuine Food & Cocktails in Pewaukee; Lago Su Bella in Oconomowoc; Mr. B’s - A Bartolotta Steakhouse in Brookfield; Palmer’s Steakhouse in Hartland; and Red Circle Inn and Bistro in Nashotah.
In Milwaukee, Bacchus, A Bartolotta Restaurant; Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro; Story Hill BKC; Harbor House; Mason Street Grill; Sanford; The Capital Grille; and Ward’s House of Prime are included on the list.
To view additional Wisconsin restaurants included on the list, visit https://bit.ly/3jQC8Po.
This year’s awards program recognizes 2,917 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 72 countries internationally.
“American restaurants are back in business, as patrons are eagerly returning to dining rooms across the nation,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher, Wine Spectator. “In this year’s Restaurant Awards issue, we reflect on how restaurateurs navigated this incredibly difficult period, and look ahead, with every indication that the coming year will be one of the most promising in decades for an industry we all love. It’s been a long road back, and it feels wonderful to celebrate restaurants and all they bring to the world of wine.”
Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards are judged on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 1,673; 1,141; and 103 winners this year in each respective category.