SLINGER — The Plan Commission has paved the way for a new winery and distillery to come into the community, as they approved a conditional use permit for Aspen Sky this week.
The Plan Commission met Wednesday evening, and approved the conditional use permit for Aspen Sky at 860 Enterprise Drive, a lot of about 4.25 acres in the business park area. According to the use application from Amy Bridgeo, the facility will be roughly 13,000 square feet, where bulk wine and spirits product will be brought in for blending, conditioning and bottling onsite. The building will include a café, and there will be an outdoor patio space for customers as well.
“The commission was very supportive of it,” Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said. “We’re very excited about it.”
The site plan for the winery, distillery and event space is expected to come before the Plan Commission in October. Wilber said in most cases a site plan will be considered for approval before a CUP is applied for, but the business wanted to know that its plan was viable before committing resources to the site plan process.
“The developer wanted to be assured they had rights to the use ... before they brought it (the site plan) to the Plan Commission,” she said.
The site plan will have to be approved before site work and construction of the new facility can begin.
According to Bridgeo’s plan of operation for Aspen Sky, “Aspen Sky is a gathering place where people come to spend time with family, celebrate life events or enjoy a drink with friends. Our wines and spirits will be accessible – both from a taste perspective and from a cost perspective.”
Bridgeo wrote that the café in the business will serve simple dishes, and Aspen Sky will pursue a Class B liquor license to serve beer in addition to the wine and spirits to be processed by the business.
The winery and distillery portion of the business are expected to draw between 200 and 250 guests per week, according to Aspen Sky’s plan of operation, and will operate from 10 a.m. until bar close Thursday through Sunday when the business launches.
“If all goes according to plan, we hope to break ground in November and open late next summer,” Bridgeo wrote.
Under the conditional use permit approved this week, Aspen Sky requested that hours of operation be allowed from 6 a.m. until bar close seven days per week, even though the immediate operations plan is much more limited, to allow flexibility for the business moving forward.
Documents with the application stated Bridgeo expects to hold one event at the space per week, with a maximum attendance of 200 people. They are planning on three full-time and 10 part-time employees in the first year.
Wilber noted that the location at 860 Enterprise Drive should work well, as its placement in the business park area means there are not close residential neighbors, and the noise of business and events should not be a disturbance.
In other business, the Plan Commission also considered the preliminary plat for Cedar Creek Estates, which includes 109 residential lots to be added to the village. Wilber said the Plan Commission took no action on that this week, and the matter is expected to come back to the commission in October with additional information.
“The amount of excavation they’re proposing is going to trigger a mining permit requirement,” Wilber said.
While there is no actual mining intended, Wilber said county requirements place it under nonmetallic mining because of the amount of earth the developer plans to move or remove.