Winter farmers market opening in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Good news for regulars at the Waukesha Farmers Market — Martha Merrell’s announced they will be hosting a winter farmers market at their business in downtown Waukesha this year.
Owners Eve and Norm Bruce announced the news Tuesday on their Facebook page.
Although the owner of Chef Pam’s Kitchen, Pam Dennis, announced plans to open a winter farmers market in downtown Waukesha this year, she told The Freeman earlier this month that she realized that she bit off a little more than she could chew right now at her new location. Dennis said she planned to postpone the opening until the 2022-23 season.
Bruce said when the news spread that a winter farmers market wouldn’t be held in downtown Waukesha, vendors approached him about hosting the event at his business this year instead. Bruce has been the Waukesha farmers market manager for the last eight years. “I had a number of vendors from the farmers market in Waukesha asking me if I was willing to (host it), that’s how it all came about,” he said.
The market will open Nov. 6, immediately after the summer farmers market ends. Hours will be similar to the summer market, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fans of vendors at the Waukesha market will see familiar faces at the winter market. Winter Farmers Market vendors include Mami Feliz Mexican Food; Maker’s Word Pottery; Soap Fixx Company; Kruger’s Home Canning; Blackberry Hill Farm; Pilcrow Coffee; Healthy Harvest; Honey Bee Artisans; Smokin’ Ts; Mom’s Tasty Treats Bakery; Auntie Evie’s Apple Orchard; Moleta: Artisanal Sharpening and more.
Vendors will set up in the back of the store where the tables are currently located, with food served by vendors from the kitchen area.
“There were a number of people that were asking vendors ‘Well, where do I get your stuff once the market is over?’ And that’s how it really transpired ... being the market manager, they started talking to me and said (it would be) really great,” Bruce said. “It’s going to be a new adventure but I think we have ample parking to make something like this work this year.”
He said there will be a large variety of vendors, providing items that are hard to find once the summer market typically closes. The market will also bring traffic downtown, as it does with the summer market, he said.
More information can be found online at
www.facebook.com/MarthaMerrells-Books.